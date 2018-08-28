Search

Police appeal after Great Yarmouth burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:16 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 05 November 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in the Great Yarmouth borough.

Norfolk Constabulary have reported that jewellery, cash and bank cards were among the items stolen from a property in Hemsby.

The burglary took place in Ormesby Road between Friday 12 October and Friday 26 October 2018, police have said.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Samantha Baker at Great Yarmouth Criminal Investigation Department on 101.

Alternatively the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

