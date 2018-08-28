Search

Playstation 4 among items stolen from two burglaries

PUBLISHED: 14:48 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 05 November 2018

Redgate, Thetford. Picture: Google

Archant

A Playstation 4, games, a purse and some jewellery were stolen in a burglary last week.

Norfolk Police are appealing for information about two burglaries in Redgate in Thetford.

Police say two properties in the area were broken into between 3.45pm and 6.15pm on Friday, November 2.

A spokesman said: “A property in Redgate was targeted between 3.45pm and 5.50pm and a PlayStation 4, 12 games, a purse and some jewellery were stolen.

“A second property in Redgate was broken into between 4.15pm and 6.15pm, however nothing was stolen.”

They added: “Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford Police Station on 101.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with the details.

