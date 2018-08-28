Search

Advanced search

Can you identify this woman? Police want to question her following distraction burglary involving 88-year-old

PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 November 2018

CCTV images of a woman Norfolk Police would like to speak to in connection to an attempted fraud in Church Drove, Outwell. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV images of a woman Norfolk Police would like to speak to in connection to an attempted fraud in Church Drove, Outwell. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Do you know this woman? She’s wanted for questioning following a distraction burglary involving an 88-year-old Wisbech woman.

The challenge to identify the woman was put out today by Norfolk Police who want to speak to the woman following an incident in Outwell.

A police spokesman said they have released CCTV images of the woman they would like to speak to in connection to an attempted fraud in Church Drove, Outwell.

On Monday October 29, said the spokesman, a person attempted to use a bank card which had been stolen earlier that day in a distraction burglary of an 88-year-old woman in Wisbech.

PC Tom Adams said: “Fortunately the victim acted fast and instantly cancelled her bank cards.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/41072/18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast