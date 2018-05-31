Search

‘Young man of promise’ jailed for supplying undercover cop with cocaine in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:35 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 24 August 2018

Connor Griggs. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Connor Griggs. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A “young man of promise” is today behind bars after being caught supplying cocaine to an undercover police officer during a Norwich-wide blitz on drug dealing.

James Dexter. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyJames Dexter. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Connor Griggs was arrested for selling the class A drug to undercover officer “Tommo” as part of the six-month Operation Granary, which has snared dozens of dealers.

Griggs, 21, formerly of Skelton Road, Norwich, appeared for sentence at Norwich Crown Court along with two other defendants, who also supplied drugs to Tommo.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Griggs supplied the undercover officer with three wraps of cocaine on January 31.

Griggs, who admitted supplying class A drugs between the end of January and mid February, was jailed for 32 months.

Yasmin Luparello. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyYasmin Luparello. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

His barrister Andrew Oliver, said Griggs had been put under pressure to deal drugs and was being used by those higher up the chain.

Griggs also wrote a letter to the court, which he read out, in which he vowed not to re-offend.

Judge Anthony Bate, who has been presiding over more than 50 cases charged under the umbrella of Operation Granary, said: “It is particularly sad to see a young man of promise become involved in the murky world of class A drugs.”

He accepted Griggs, who was of previous good character, had been put under pressure to deal drugs.

Police officers ram a door to gain entry at a property in order to make arrests following Operation Granary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice officers ram a door to gain entry at a property in order to make arrests following Operation Granary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

However he said Griggs had been dealing on more than one occasion over a two-week period so it was not just one isolated incident and he had no alternative but to impose immediate custody.

Judge Bate also jailed Yasmin Luparello, 30, for two years after she admitted supplying heroin to Tommo on November 22 last year.

Luparello, who appeared via a link from Peterborough Prison, had also admitted possessing a small amount of heroin for her own use when she was arrested on April 24.

James Dexter, 42, who also appeared via video link from Peterborough, was jailed for 16 months for supplying Tommo on November 17.

Bevin Bascombe, 28, also pleaded guilty to supplying Tommo with heroin on March 22 this year and Ricky Wilson, 45, admitted allowing his Orchard Street address to be used for drug supply in March this year. They will both be sentenced on September 10.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

