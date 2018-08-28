Search

Police appeal following King’s Lynn burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 30 August 2018

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in North Wootton, Kings Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in King’s Lynn.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 29 at Nursery Lane in North Wootton, between 9.30am and 11.45am.

The suspect(s) broke into the property by forcing an upstairs window, and while items in the home had been displaced it is not clear at this stage whether anything has been stolen.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively, if you have any information about this incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

