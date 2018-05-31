Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich woman stole more than £300,000 from late uncle and left care home bills unpaid

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 August 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A Norwich woman has admitted stealing more than £309,000 from her late uncle, leaving his care home bills unpaid, a court heard.

Lindsay Matthews, 61, from Manby Road in Norwich, stole the cash after being given lasting power of attorney (LPA) for the affairs of her uncle Anthony Turner, which allowed her to take charge of all his finances, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

The LPA gave Matthews power to help her uncle make decisions about his daily care, as well as access to his financial affairs.

Over a six-year period Matthews plundered his account and admitted the theft of £309,759, although further investigations have now been ordered by the court to check whether this is the correct final sum stolen.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was given LPA in June 2010 and by October 2016 all the funds she had in her control had been spent.

Mr Turner died in December 2016.

He said: “It would appear to have been spent primarily for her own benefit and the fees that were owed for the care home, where her uncle was living, were unpaid by 2016 and had no means to make those payments.”

Andrew Oliver, for Matthews, said she was unable to say how much she spent but agrees with whatever figure the final accounts show.

He said that at the time of the offending she had been drinking heavily and said: “In reality she is not sure whether it was £200,000 or £300,000. She is none the wiser.”

The court asked for further detailed checks to be made before sentence, after accounts showed there was an investment tracker bond for £100,000 which might make a difference to the final figure she stole.

Mr Gair said it might be that some cash could be found to pay any beneficiaries of Mr Turner’s will and repay any cash which had been paid by the local authority to the care home.

Judge Anthony Bate reserved the case to himself and adjourned sentence until September 28.

He told Matthews it was important the court had all the facts before sentence and said when she returned it would have a much “clearer picture”.

“It is important to get it right,” he said.

He bailed Matthews and imposed a tagging curfew order for her to remain indoors between 9pm and 6am.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Fire Crews attend two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes

Fire crews where called to two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes on Friday night. Photo: Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Picture: Ian Burt.

Video: Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast