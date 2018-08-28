Search

Advanced search

“I just thought it was a drunk person” - Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 November 2018

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A Norwich pub landlord has told how he woke up to sound of a woman “screaming and shouting” but had thought she was drunk and not the victim of a sexual assault.

The Windmill Pub, Aylsham Road. PIC: Steve Adams.The Windmill Pub, Aylsham Road. PIC: Steve Adams.

Police have launched investigations after reports women were sexually assaulted within just a few hours of each other on Sunday (November 4) morning at the former Lidl supermarket in Aylsham Road and in an area of Earlham Cemetery, off Dereham Road.

The attacks, which are not believed to be connected, happened at about 4am, when a woman in her 30s is said to have been attacked in the car park area of the former supermarket, and at about 6am when a woman, in her 20s, is said to have been sexually assaulted at the cemetery.

Andrew Pond, 51, landlord of the Windmill Pub on Aylsham Road, which is next door to the former Lidl supermarket site, said he had been woken up by noises early on Sunday morning, but did not realised what had happened.

He said: “I only heard one voice.

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: StaffPolice have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

“I didn’t wake up until 4.05am. I heard a female voice. She was hollering and shouting and screaming.

“There was no screaming for help or anything like that, it was just hollering,

“I just thought it was a drunk person there.

“I thought it was someone drunk or on something.”

Mr Pond, who had been sleeping on the couch, kept an eye on the situation and about half an hour after the first commotion he said he saw a woman “stumbling about” before going out of sight.

It was only hours later that Mr Pond discovered police were investigating reports of a sexual assault.

He said: “I didn’t know it was a sexual assault. I feel sorry for the woman and now I wish I’d have woken up before.

“If I’d heard two voices, I would’ve gone down there but I could only hear one voice.”

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, of Norwich CID, said: “We are in the early stages of these investigations with specialist officers continuing to support both victims.

“We do not believe the incidents are linked at this stage and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who has any information to call police on 101.”

• Information about the Aylsham Road incident should go to DC Luke Soar while witnesses to the Earlham Cemetery assault should call DC Matt Cornwall.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man in his 60s pushed off bike and robbed in Norwich

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

Video This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk

Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast