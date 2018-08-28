Police seize drugs and stolen property in raid

Drugs and stolen property recovered were recoved from a property by Norwich Police earlier today. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police in Norwich have seized an amount of drugs following a successful warrant.

Officers carrying out the raid also recovered a number of stolen items from the property.

On Twitter the force tweeted: “Successful warrant today! Good work by our #NESNT & #NNSNT teams... Drugs and stolen property recovered.#PC1418 #KeepingNorwichSafe #PC1768”

Earlier today officers arrested four people in connection with theft offences.