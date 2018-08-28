Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police issue warning for Norwich and Ipswich fans to behave themselves ahead of East Anglian Derby

PUBLISHED: 14:03 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 30 August 2018

City fans in good voice at Portman Road on a previous derby day meeting. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City fans in good voice at Portman Road on a previous derby day meeting. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich fans heading to Ipswich for this weekend’s first East Anglian Derby of the season have been urged to enjoy the game and not cause any trouble.

The match, dubbed the Old Farm Derby, takes place at Portman Road on Sunday (September 2) with kick-off at noon.

Both teams will be looking for a win after indifferent starts to the season but police have warned both sets of supporters to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Steve Mattin, police commander for the match, said: “As usual for this derby game there will be a high profile police presence to ensure all supporters arrive and leave the ground safely.

“We will also be applying section 35 dispersal powers if necessary. This will allow us to deal with individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have occurred or are occurring but when they are likely to occur.

“We encourage all supporters to come and enjoy the atmosphere of the local derby and act sensibly during this sporting event as we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence, racial chanting, mindless vandalism or any alcohol-fuelled disorder.

“I would ask that anyone planning to be in the town centre area of Ipswich on Sunday takes note of the road closures and congestion expected.

Chf Supt Mattin added: “I really hope everyone enjoys the day and the match is played in good spirit.

“The vast majority of supporters from both Suffolk and Norfolk are looking forward to this local derby with great anticipation and don’t want any trouble whatsoever.”

Supporters are reminded that due to the high number of away supporters travelling by coach, vehicular access to Portman Road will be restricted before and during the match, and closed for a short period of time after the match.

Road closures will be in place at various times on Portman Road and on Princes Street at the junctions of Civic Drive, Chancery Road, Chalon Street, Commercial Road, West End Rd ,Ranelagh Road and Burrell Road. These will remain in place for a short while after the game has ended.

Bag searches will be taking place for the safety of all spectators and supporters should plan to arrive at the stadium earlier than normal.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

‘Want to see to my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast