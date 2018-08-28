Video

Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Archant

A man has been jailed for three years after more than 250 cannabis plants were found in a home in North Walsham last month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police issued a warrant at an address on Pound Road on Wednesday, August 1 and found what has been described as a sophisticated cannabis factory.

Officers seized 250 mature cannabis plants and a large amount of dried cannabis with a combined street value of £400,000.

Diitan Lushi, aged 27 and of Pound Road in North Walsham, was later charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to three years in prison on Friday, August 31.

Sergeant Toby Gosdon praised the sentencing, saying: “This sentencing should reassure the local community that we do listen to any concerns they may have about drug supply and we will take enforcement action where appropriate.”