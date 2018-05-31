Norfolk Police photo used by pranksters to suggest 100mph chase

The picture of Norfolk Police used to trick Rian Kennington. PHOTO: Twitter/Norfolk Police Archant

A man was persuaded by his friends that he was hunted by police in a prank using a Norfolk Police picture.

Rian Kennington’s friends posted a selfie of several officers, with an ominous caption warning the 23-year-old.

The post said: “What’s up Rian, you lost your phone running 100mph from us yesterday.

“If you want it back come to Scunthorpe police station #humbersidepolice #youcanrunbutyoucanthide”

However, Humberside Police have since revealed the image is a fake.

The Daily Mirror reported that Humberside Police chief inspector Will Jenkins said: “It looks like Mr Kennington has some cheeky friends, who have used an old photograph of our colleagues at Norfolk Police to play a prank on him.

“While they’re technically impersonating a police officer, which is a criminal offence, on this occasion I think we’ll let it go and hope it didn’t cause Mr Kennington too much undue distress.”