Norfolk man appears in court accused of child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 13:39 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 31 August 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A man has appeared in court accused in relation to a number of child sex offences over a six year period.

Sebastian Rampley, 30, has been charged with a total of seven offences between 2011 and 2017, including attempting to cause a male aged 13 or over to engage in sexual activity, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, possessing indecent images of children and making indecent images of children.

Rampley, of Cromer Road, Holt, has also been charged with possessing extreme pornographic images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 31) but entered no pleas to any of the offences.

The court declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on September 28.

Rampley was ordered to appear at the crown court for the next hearing in September.

