Dog tracked burglar hidden in brambles behind 6ft fence

Police Dog Nemo, who tracked a burglar in East Harling. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit Archant

A police dog unit tracked down a burglar hiding in thick brambles last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PD Nemo steps up overnight. Requested to burglaries at East Harling and tracks offender from scene and found him hiding over 6ft fence in thick brambles! We also find a stolen van from Cambs burglary used by offenders. Great team work by @NSRoadsPolicing @BrecklandPolice #191 pic.twitter.com/QVSWbMDYIL — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) August 29, 2018

Police Dog Nemo and his handler were requested to come to a burglary incident in East Harling.

A Tweet by the unit said: “PD Nemo steps up overnight.

“Requested to burglaries at East Harling and tracks offender from scene and found him hiding over 6ft fence in thick brambles!”

The burglars were using a van stolen from Cambridgeshire, which was found by the dog unit in collaboration with Norfolk Road Police and Breckland Police.