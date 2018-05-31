Dog tracked burglar hidden in brambles behind 6ft fence
PUBLISHED: 07:29 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:29 29 August 2018
Archant
A police dog unit tracked down a burglar hiding in thick brambles last night.
Police Dog Nemo and his handler were requested to come to a burglary incident in East Harling.
A Tweet by the unit said: “PD Nemo steps up overnight.
“Requested to burglaries at East Harling and tracks offender from scene and found him hiding over 6ft fence in thick brambles!”
The burglars were using a van stolen from Cambridgeshire, which was found by the dog unit in collaboration with Norfolk Road Police and Breckland Police.