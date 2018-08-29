New primary school and 148 homes could be built in Brooke

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Up to 148 homes and a new primary school could be built in a village south of Norwich.

Developer FW Properties has submitted plans to South Norfolk Council to build on a 10 hectare site off Norwich Road in Brooke.

Prior to an application being submitted, the scheme was initially envisaged to be for 200 homes.

But the figure was reduced to 170 ahead of a public consultation and reduced again to 148 following feedback from residents.

A primary school for 210 pupils is also proposed for the site.

Planning papers submitted to South Norfolk Council state: Norfolk County Council Children’s Services have identified the need for the new primary school on this site within the village of Brooke.

Search for application 2018/1780 on South Norfolk Council’s planning portal for more information about the scheme.