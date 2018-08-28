Search

Man jailed for 10 years for “shocking” attack with bottle in Norwich bar

PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:23 30 August 2018

Neil Williams has been jailed for 10 years after an attack at a Norwich bar. Picture: Norfolk Police

Neil Williams has been jailed for 10 years after an attack at a Norwich bar. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for 10 years after he glassed a man in a “shocking unprovoked attack” at a Norwich bar last year.

Neil Williams, of Heath Road in North Walsham, was sentenced at King’s Lynn Crown Court on Tuesday, August 28 after previously being found guilty of wounding with intent and assault by beating.

It’s after an incident on May 14 last year when two friends, men aged in their 20s, were at the bar ‘Be At One’ on Bank Plain in the city.

Williams approached both men at the bar before smashing a beer bottle over the back of the head and hand of one of the males and repeatedly punching the second in the head.

As a result of the incident, one man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he required surgery for his injuries to his neck, ear and hand.

Det Con Lee Marriner of Norwich CID welcomed the sentence saying: “This was a shocking unprovoked attack on two friends who were enjoying their night out in the city.

“Throughout this investigation, Williams has denied and shown no remorse for the assault, one that has left a man with life changing injuries.

“It is pleasing that he has been imprisoned for a substantial amount of time and reiterates that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for serious attacks like this one are brought to justice.”

