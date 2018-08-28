Man who stole Range Rover and BMW has sentencing adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man from Waveney who stole a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Sport after taking the ignition keys during a burglary has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.

Jeffrey McKeown was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today (Thursday) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to a burglary at a property in Gisleham on May 16 during which two sets of car keys were stolen.

At the earlier hearing McKeown, of Hillside Road East, Bungay, also admitted a charge of theft in relation to the BMW X5 and the Range Rover on the same date as the burglary and attempted burglary at the Aldi store on Millennium Way in Lowestoft on July 6.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn sentence on 31-year-old McKeown after his barrister Daniel Taylor said his client was in the process of having discussions with police officers in relation to further offences which he might ask to be taken into consideration in due course.