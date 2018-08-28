Man who plied girl, 14, with alcohol and cannabis before raping her is jailed 16 years

Kevin Gray was jailed for 16 years for rape and sexual assault on a child. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who plied a girl with cannabis and alcohol before raping her was told by a judge that he had stolen the victim’s teenage years and caused her severe psychological harm.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Gray, 53, raped the 14-year-old when she felt sick and dizzy after drinking vodka, which he had given her at his former home in Brooke, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The girl had to lie down but woke up to find she was being raped by Gray and the court heard when she tried to scream he had pushed her head down to muffle any noise she tried to make.

The court heard that the victim felt scared and terrified about what happened and it was only around a decade later that she finally found the courage to come forward and make a complaint about the abuse she had suffered at the hands of Gray.

Gray, who now lives at Snetterton North End, was jailed 16 years after he was convicted of raping the girl and sexual assault following a trial.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Shaw told him: “You have stolen her formative teenage years.”

He said the sex assaults had caused severe psychological harm and the victim still suffered from anxiety and depression and struggled to cope because of what happened.

She said the rape had made her feel “dirty and disgusting” and he said when she gave her evidence during the trial she presented as a fragile young woman.

He said that Gray had supplied the victim with alcohol and cannabis and said: “You used alcohol and drugs to facilitate your offending.”

Judge Shaw said before he had plied the victim with drink she only ever had the odd glass of cider and said: “She was scared and terrified when you raped her.”

He said it was only years later she found the sufficient courage to go to police.

He said that Gray had denied the offences and told police in interview that he could not remember the victim.

Judge Shaw also placed Gray on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Andrew Oliver, for Gray, said that he still continued to deny all the offences so there was little he could say in mitigation.

Mr Oliver said that no violence or threats were used, although he accepted that there was the use drugs and alcohol.

He said that Gray suffered with a bad back and had been living on benefits for some years.