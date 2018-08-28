Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man ordered to pay £400 to Norfolk Constabulary after damaging two police vehicles

PUBLISHED: 16:46 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:46 04 September 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has been ordered to pay £400 in compensation to Norfolk Constabulary, after he spat in a police vehicle and deliberately harmed himself and urinated in another.

Joseph Hardstaff, 43, of Gertrude Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how on August 19, following an incident at his home address, Hardstaff was put in a police vehicle where he started to spit on the floor and window. He was then moved into a prison van, where he urinated, spat and repeatedly banged his head leaving blood on the cell window.

Mitigating, James Burrows described Hardstaff as a “functioning alcoholic” and said that by his own admission, Hardstaff had been drinking on the August 19.

Chairman of the bench Paul Kidd ordered Hardstaff to pay £200 compensation for each police vehicle as both had to be biologically cleaned and temporarily taken out of service.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast