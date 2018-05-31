Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Reece Ellis, 25, became involved in an argument with the victim in Bare Lapdancing Club, on Marine Parade, and stabbed him in the abdomen leaving him with a lacerated liver, which meant he had to undergo an operation at the James Paget University Hospital, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said the two men had an argument in the club and Ellis was seen to reach inside his trousers and he then took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the lower abdomen.

Mr Roochove said the victim, who is also in his 20s, later discharged himself from the hospital against medical advice, after undergoing an operation for the wounds

Ellis of no fixed address, appeared via video link from Norwich Prison for sentence, after he admitted unlawful wounding and possession of a knife, in February, this year.

He also admitted affray in Southend and possession of cannabis with intent to supply, in Essex, which were offences dating back to 2013.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said the offences were so serious only custody could be justified however he accepted Ellis had shown genuine remorse.

“There are positive signs. You are now taking steps to address your offending behaviour.”

However he warned him that unless he changed he was in danger of becoming a “career criminal”

“If you are not careful you will serve longer and longer sentences.”

He added: “You need to change quickly.”

Jacqueline Carey, for Ellis, said he had not been out looking for a fight the night of the stabbing.

“He was not looking for trouble that night. He did not start the argument but I accept he did not back away from it.”

She said he was still a young man and while on remand had put his time to good use and was determined not to re-offend.

He was now in a stable relationship and had a job offer on his release.

Ellis also read a letter out to the court in which he said he was deeply sorry for what happened.