Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle theft

PUBLISHED: 15:31 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 23 August 2018

A man from Eye has been charged. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man from Eye has been charged. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A man has been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle theft in Diss.

Iain Dunn, of Hutton Court in Eye, Suffolk, is accused of burgling a home in Willbye Avenue, Diss, between August 21 and August 22.

He allegedly stole the keys to a Ford Fiesta, before taking the car. The damaged Fiesta was later recovered around 12 miles away in Hepworth, Suffolk.

The 37-year-old has also been charged with driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

He was remanded in police custody and appeared via video link at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 23.

He was further remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 20 at 10am.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast