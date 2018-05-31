Man charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle theft

A man has been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle theft in Diss.

Iain Dunn, of Hutton Court in Eye, Suffolk, is accused of burgling a home in Willbye Avenue, Diss, between August 21 and August 22.

He allegedly stole the keys to a Ford Fiesta, before taking the car. The damaged Fiesta was later recovered around 12 miles away in Hepworth, Suffolk.

The 37-year-old has also been charged with driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

He was remanded in police custody and appeared via video link at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 23.

He was further remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 20 at 10am.