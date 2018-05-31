Man admits making a hoax bomb call to police in Norwich

A man admitted sparking a full scale alert by making a hoax call to police claiming there was a bomb at a block of flats in Norwich.

Kacper Styczynski phoned police and told them there was a bomb at his flat at Paragon Place, Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Styczynski, who has mental health problems, appeared in the dock accompanied by two nurses, and admitted communicating false information to police on April 14 last year.

His barrister Danielle O’Donovan said that he was a resident at Hellesdon Hospital but was now fit to plead.

She said she expected there to be some form of mental health disposal in the case and said: ”He remains in the care of the NHS.”

She said a future care plan would be put in place for Styczynski.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentence until October 3 and ordered a pre-sentence report and an updated mental health report on Styczynski.