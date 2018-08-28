Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested over Thorpe St Andrew houseboat burglary released while investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 13:40 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:40 31 August 2018

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A man arrested in connection with a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew has been released from police custody while investigations continue.

The man had been led away in handcuffs following a suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Officers had been forced to access the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday (August 29) morning.

A police spokesman confirmed the man arrested in connection with the burglary had been released from police custody under investigation while enquiries continue.

However, following a mental health assessment, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

As previously reported houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Live: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: Press Conference Updates LIVE

City head coach Daniel Farke is unbeaten in two East Anglian derbies Picture: Focus Images

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast