Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and possession of class A drugs after a car ended up on its roof following a crash in Norwich.

Police were called to the crash on Wall Road at about 10.30pm on Sunday (November 4).

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment for an injury sustained in the crash.

A police spokesman said he has been reported for reported for summons for failing to provide a specimen and careless driving.

The spokesman said enquiries into the drugs offences are ongoing.

Police tweeted about the arrest today (November 5).

Norwich Police tweeted: “One arrested by #TeamTwo for drink driving and possession of Class A drugs, following an RTC in Norwich overnight.

“Remember it’s #NoneForTheRoad - it’s not worth risking points, a driving ban, an injury or worse.”