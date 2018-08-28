Search

Man arrested following ‘fight’ outside of nightclub

PUBLISHED: 12:43 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 05 November 2018

Police were called to a large altercation at Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to a large altercation at Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been arrested following a ‘fight’ outside of a nightclub in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said officers were called to a large altercation outside of Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston at 1am on Sunday.

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

It said a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The man has been released pending further investigation.

A man who did not want to be named said “approximately 30 to 40 people were fighting” and “glasses were being thrown”.

The newspaper has approached Ocean Room for comment but they are yet to respond.

