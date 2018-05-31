Search

Man arrested following early-morning houseboat burglaries

PUBLISHED: 12:18 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 29 August 2018

Emergency services were involved in a river rescue on the Rive Yare off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO: Google Maps

A man has been arrested following two early-morning houseboat burglaries in marshland.

Police were called to the River Green area of Thorpe St Andrew at about 5am on Wednesday, August 29 following reports of a burglary on a houseboat.

A short time later, officers received a second call in relation to a burglary in progress on a second boat, moored on the River Yare near to the Rushcutters pub.

Officers managed to access the scene via marshland and detained a suspect on board the houseboat.

Two appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and a boat attended to help bring the officer and suspect safely to land.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident had initially been believed to be a rescue operation.

