Man and woman arrested on suspicion of theft after number of car doors tried at Norwich car park

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of theft after they were seen “trying a number of car doors” at a city car park.

They were spotted in the Mountergate Street car park where a number of car doors were tried between 2.40pm and 3.20pm on Wednesday, August 22.

A bag was stolen from a blue VW Golf in the car park.

Officers attended and two people, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

