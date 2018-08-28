Search

Man admits inflicting GBH and witness intimidation when he appears in court

PUBLISHED: 19:13 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:13 29 August 2018

Carley Nelson. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

A young man has admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and intimidating two witnesses when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Carley Nelson, 20, appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison, and admitted inflicting GBH on a male victim on October 5, last year.

He also admitted two charges of intimidating witnesses in May 19, this year.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton said the pleas which had been entered were acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

His lawyer Gavin Cowe asked for pre-sentence reports and said Nelson was still only a young man of 20 and had not many previous convictions.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned his case for reports for four weeks until October 2 but warned him: ”These are serious offences and you are almost certain to be receiving a period of detention in a young offenders institution.”

He added: “It seems to me I need to have a report to find out more about you.”

