Lowestoft street drinkers have alcohol taken off them by police

Police dealt with street drinkers. Picture: Archant

Street drinkers had their alcohol taken off them by police officers patrolling the streets of Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Police posted on their Facebook page that over two nights, August 30 and 31, their Scorpion Team and Safer Neighbourhood Teams dealt “robustly” with offences in the town centre.

Street drinkers the police encountered had their open alcohol taken off them and one man was found to be in breach of a Community Protection Notice, something used to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Lowestoft Police said: “Their main aim was positive reinforcement around issues in the town and to deal robustly with any offences found during their time on patrol.”

“We ask the public to tell us what’s happening in the area including the issues with the street drinkers so that the Safer Neighbourhood Team can continue to work towards dealing with the incidents positively as some of the repeat offenders have CPN’s which could mean further breaches will take them to court.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will continue the good work and focus on the area over the weekend.”