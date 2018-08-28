Man’s death was due to drug toxicity: coroner

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 25-year-old Lowestoft gym owner died as a result of ‘multiple drug toxicity’, according to a coroner.

Daniel Willgoss, of Cambrian Crescent, was found in the living room of his home by his mother, who had gained entry through a window.

She immediately called for an ambulance and began CPR but he could not be revived.

At the opening of an inquest yesterday, senior coroner Nigel Parsley gave the medical cause of death - on June 17, 2018 - as multiple drug toxicity and said that blister packs of medication had been found at Mr Willgoss’ home.

Following his death, his mother Sue paid tribute to the ‘incredible young man’ who ran Mammoth Power Gym on Whapload Road. She said: “He was to the point, you knew where you stood with Daniel.

“He loved the gym and in the gym he was a different person. He was just very dedicated and a very special person.”

The inquest was adjorned until November.