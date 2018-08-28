Search

Concrete block thrown through window during early morning burglary attempt

PUBLISHED: 15:04 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 04 September 2018

Breckland Way, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A concrete block was thrown through a window during an attempted burglary in Lowestoft.

The attempted break-in took place during the early hours of Saturday, September 1, in Breckland Way.

The residents were initially woken by a loud band on their front door about 1.30am but when they looked outside they could not see anything.

At around 2.35am they were again woken by a loud bang, this time accompanied by the sound of smashing glass.

A piece of concrete had been used to break a glass panel next to the front door.

Finally at 3.40am the exterior security light came on and the occupants saw a man standing on their front lawn.

He ran off towards Crestview Drive when he realised he had been spotted.

The suspect is white, about 5ft 8in tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a woolly hat and a dark-coloured three-quarter length coat.

Information to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 50144/18.

