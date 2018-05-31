Wheelie bin set alight during arson attack

Bevan Street West, Lowestoft. Photo: Google. Archant

A wheelie bin was set on fire during an early morning arson attack in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called at 1.30am this morning (Thursday, August 23) to deal with the blazing bin next to an unoccupied house in Bevan Street West.

Nobody was reported injured as a result of the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicions to call Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 37/48090/18. Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.