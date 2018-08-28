Wanted man Wes Hardy arrested

Wanted man Wes Hardy, from the King's Lynn area, was arrested in Norwich Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence was arrested in Norwich.

Wes Hardy, 26, from the King’s Lynn area, was arrested in Norwich in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 30).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media for their assistance in publicising this appeal.”