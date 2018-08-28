Businessman to face trial over illegal waste site charges

A businessman has denied operating an illegal waste site at a garage in West Norfolk.

Kevin Scott, 54, of High Street, Hilgay, near Downham Market, pleaded not guilty to two counts of operating an illegal waste site when he appeared before King’s Lynn magistrates today.

The charges state the operation for the deposit, storage and treatment of waste was not authorised by an environmental permit.

They are alleged to have taken place at Fairfield Garage in Bridge Street, Hilgay, between January 8 and March 10, 2017, as well as between April 10 and May 23 in the same year.

Scott only spoke to confirm his name, age and address and to formally enter his pleas before indicating he would like the trial to take place in crown court.

Scott was released on unconditional bail and is due to appear in Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 3 for a pre-trial hearing.