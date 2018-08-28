Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Businessman to face trial over illegal waste site charges

PUBLISHED: 11:53 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 05 September 2018

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2011

A businessman has denied operating an illegal waste site at a garage in West Norfolk.

Kevin Scott, 54, of High Street, Hilgay, near Downham Market, pleaded not guilty to two counts of operating an illegal waste site when he appeared before King’s Lynn magistrates today.

The charges state the operation for the deposit, storage and treatment of waste was not authorised by an environmental permit.

They are alleged to have taken place at Fairfield Garage in Bridge Street, Hilgay, between January 8 and March 10, 2017, as well as between April 10 and May 23 in the same year.

Scott only spoke to confirm his name, age and address and to formally enter his pleas before indicating he would like the trial to take place in crown court.

Scott was released on unconditional bail and is due to appear in Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 3 for a pre-trial hearing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Vehicles serving Ketteringham Recycling Centre were driven without MoT for months Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Can you help trace these criminals? The 10 people wanted by Norfolk Constabulary

Hannah Rice (left), Arnas Kragauskas (centre), and Jo Sharpe (right) are wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Villagers close to saving pub

The Crown Inn, at Northwold Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast