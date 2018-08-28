Lowestoft gym owner died of ‘multiple drug toxicity’, inquest opening hears

Daniel Willgoss from Lowestoft Picture: Willgoss Family Archant

A 25-year-old Lowestoft gym owner died as a result of ‘multiple drug toxicity’, according to a coroner.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Willgoss, of Cambrian Crescent, was found on June 17 in the living room of his home by his mother.

She immediately called for an ambulance and began CPR but he could not be revived.

At the opening of an inquest yesterday, coroner Nigel Parsley gave the medical cause of death as multiple drug toxicity and said that blister packs of medication had been found at Mr Willgoss’ home. His family say it was prescribed medication.

Following his death, his mother Sue paid tribute to the “incredible young man” who ran Mammoth Power Gym in Whapload Road.

She said: “He was to the point, you knew where you stood with Daniel. He loved the gym and in the gym he was a different person. He was just very dedicated and a very special person.”

The inquest was adjourned until November.