Hunstanton drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

PUBLISHED: 09:26 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 30 August 2018

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Sucking on a two pence piece will not defeat the breathalyser.

A driver stopped by police last night tried the trick when officers asked for a breath test. He soon found out it doesn’t work.

Police tweeted: “Driver stopped on Chapel Bank, Hunstanton 8pm yesterday, he provided a positive specimen of breath at the roadside and in custody.

“Blowing just under twice the legal limit 63. His attempt to trick the roadside test by sucking on a 2p didn’t go unnoticed and didn’t work. T/PS1752.”

