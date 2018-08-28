Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison.

PUBLISHED: 11:53 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 03 September 2018

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is wanted in North Norfolk.

Hannah Rice, 35, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.

She’s believed to have links to the Cromer and Norwich areas.

She is white, around 5ft 1 tall, of a stocky build and with long brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen her, or may know her whereabouts, should call Norfolk police on 101 immediately. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Anglian Water lays out £6.5bn investment in region – and what it will mean for bills

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Arts graduate reinvents the self portrait by smashing the past

Doron Beuns, visual artist at Norwich University of the Arts. PHOTO: Victoria Pertusa

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast