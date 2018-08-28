Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison.

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is wanted in North Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannah Rice, 35, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.

She’s believed to have links to the Cromer and Norwich areas.

She is white, around 5ft 1 tall, of a stocky build and with long brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen her, or may know her whereabouts, should call Norfolk police on 101 immediately. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.