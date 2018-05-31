Great Yarmouth man who was “anxious about his cat” appears in court having assaulted taxi driver

A taxi passenger assaulted a driver because he drove the “wrong route” to a veterinary practice, a court has heard.

Dylan Ariel is said to have then banged on the window of the cab, having left his ailing cat inside.

Ariel, 45, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court today where he plead guilty to assault and criminal damage, following the event on May 23.

The court heard how Ariel had called a cab to his Southtown Road home, to take him and his pet to an appointment and proceeded to swear at the driver who he claimed had taken the “wrong route”.

The driver then pulled over, at which point Ariel tore the sunglasses from the victim’s face, scrunched them up, and threw them to the floor. In the process he scratched the driver’s face.

Ariel then walked away, leaving his 17-year-old cat in the car, which the driver had retreated into and locked.

The situation was resolved after a fellow driver intervened and returned the cat to its owner.

Mitigating, Andrew Spence, said: “Mr Ariel was very stressed about his cat, and time was limited. He let his temper get the better of him but is very remorseful.”

Ariel was ordered to pay a total of £455 to the victim and the court.