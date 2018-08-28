Search

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 03 September 2018

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

Former Great Yarmouth man Hawkar Hassan, 32, Arkan Ali, 37, and Aram Kurd, 33, were arrested after the blast destroyed a Polish supermarket and flat on February 25.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, all died in the incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

Miss Ljevleva studied A-levels and completed a business management degree at City College Norwich in 2016 and also attended Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston.

Ali, of, Oldham, Hassan, of no fixed abode and Kurd, of, Leicester, have all denied manslaughter and separate counts of arson being reckless as to endanger life and fraud by false representation. They are due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on November 13.

