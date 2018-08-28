Search

Police officer tells how friend of Great Yarmouth stabbing victim appeared to be in shock

PUBLISHED: 14:39 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A police officer described how he found the friend of a Great Yarmouth stabbing victim in a state of shock when he attended the scene.

Norwich Crown Court has heard how Douglas Dickson, 39, was stabbed in the back, chest and abdomen during the assault on April 17, this year, which left him with his intestines hanging out of his body.

A teenage boy, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, is standing trial accused of attempted murder.

Giving evidence, PC Jack Fry, said that he had been on uniformed patrol when he got the call to attend Ordnance Road, where there had been a stabbing.

He told the jury that when he arrived, paramedics were already on the scene treating Mr Dickson in the back of the ambulance before he was later transferred to the James Paget University Hospital,

He said he saw Mr Dickson’s friend Gary Crane, coming out of a property and when he asked what happened he said Mr Crane appeared quite “distracted” and said he put that down to him being in shock over what had happened.

The jury heard that Mr Crane had returned home to find his friend in a bad way in the street with four inches of intestines hanging out.

PC Fry said Mr Crane had told him that Mr Dickson had been having trouble with a couple of individuals, a male and female, and said they were now at Great Yarmouth rail station, which was information he passed on to other officers.

PC Fry said that he then remained at the scene.

The jury heard earlier that the teenager is alleged to have come to Great Yarmouth to deal drugs.

William Carter, prosecuting, said Mr Dickson was a regular user of crack cocaine and heroin at the time, but had fallen out with the youth after he tried to get drugs but did not have enough money to pay for them.

Mr Carter said the youth had been sent from London in what was called “county lines dealing” and said despite Dickson leaving the flat empty handed, the youth had followed him onto the street and attacked him.

The 15-year-old was arrested at Great Yarmouth railway station and was found to have £655 in cash on him.

The defendant, now 16, has denied attempted murder on April 17 and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

The trial continues.

