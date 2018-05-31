Search

Police warn extra officers will be on duty for Norwich’s Carrow Road clash with Leeds

PUBLISHED: 15:17 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 August 2018

The traveling Leeds fans celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich in 2016. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Extra officers will be on duty for Norwich City’s Championship clash with Leeds United, police have confirmed.

Leeds will face Daniel Farke’s Canaries side at Carrow Road at 3pm on Saturday (August 25) for the latest instalment of a fixture which has had something of a troubled past.

A police spokesman said West Yorkshire Police will be assisting by sending the Norfolk force by sending officers to the match which has prompted a warning that action will be taken against those intent on causing trouble.

As previously reported there were sporadic skirmishes between supporters before and after the March 2010 clash in Norwich, while in 2014 police arrested six people at the match at Carrow Road.

During that game, five were detained in connection with “an incident of disorder” in the bar area of the Jarrolds stand involving Leeds fans during which a smoke bomb was set off.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

