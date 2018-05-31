Search

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 08:27 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:27 25 August 2018

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Archant

A driver has been arrested after a brief police pursuit ended with a crash which closed a Norwich road.

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: StaffThe scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police were attempting to stop a suspicious silver Vauxhall Tigra at about 7.20pm last night when it crashed into another car in Unthank Road.

The car, which police officers had been following, struck a black Mini Cooper close to the junction with Christchurch Road.

Police said two people who were in the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and that the driver of the Vauxhall Tigra had been arrested.

Police said enquiries were continuing.

Unthank Road was closed, from the Colman Road junction, while other police officers attended the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Police had tweeted for people to avoid the area in the meantime. The road was re-opened late last night.

The closure meant that First bus service 25, which runs between the city centre and the University of East Anglia, had to be diverted during the closure.

