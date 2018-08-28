Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog walker assaulted by man with up to five dogs

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 03 September 2018

Police were called after an assault near North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police were called after an assault near North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault near North Walsham.

A man in his 50s was walking a dog near to Grove Wood, off Happisburgh Road, in White Horse Common, at about 7.30pm on Monday, August 27, when he was approached by a man with up to five dogs.

A verbal altercation took place during which the victim was assaulted leaving him with minor facial injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the incident should contact PC Dave Greenwood at Cromer police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

North Norfolk District Council to spend £600,000 on sprucing up public toilet facilities

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast