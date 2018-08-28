Dog walker assaulted by man with up to five dogs

Police were called after an assault near North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault near North Walsham.

A man in his 50s was walking a dog near to Grove Wood, off Happisburgh Road, in White Horse Common, at about 7.30pm on Monday, August 27, when he was approached by a man with up to five dogs.

A verbal altercation took place during which the victim was assaulted leaving him with minor facial injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the incident should contact PC Dave Greenwood at Cromer police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.