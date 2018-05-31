Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Death of man found in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious

PUBLISHED: 16:38 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 23 August 2018

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have confirmed the death of a man aged in his 50s in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called at about 2.20am on Thursday (August 23) following reports a body had been found in an alleyway off King Street leading to Murrells Court.

The area was sealed off while initial enquiries were carried out.

The cordon has since been lifted and detectives can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A forensics tent was put up following the discovery of the man’s body and two police officers stood guard outside the entrance to the area while officers carried out their enquiries.

A file will be prepared for Her Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast