Couple to face trial after denying fraud charges

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a former chief executive of a Suffolk-based addiction treatment provider accused of committing fraud by paying for car insurance and gym memberships from company funds will take place in March next year.

Daniel Farnham is charged with three offences of fraud by abuse of position while he was chief executive officer at Lowestoft-based East Coast Recovery.

Farnham, 46 of St Olaves Road, Herringfleet, is alleged to have abused his position by paying for his personal car insurance from company funds in February 2012 when he wasn’t authorised to do so.

In September 2013 he allegedly abused his position by paying for David Lloyd Gym memberships for himself and his wife Katie Farnham from company funds when he wasn’t authorised to do so.

The third charge relates to him paying fraudulent invoices submitted by his wife between September 2014 and March 2015.

Katie Farnham, 35, of The Green, Somerleyton, denies one offence of fraud by false representation by claiming money from East Coast Recovery for massages she didn’t conduct with clients.

Their five to six day trial will take place in March next year.