Chance for people in Norwich to choose police’s crime-fighting priority

PUBLISHED: 11:24 05 November 2018

People in part of Norwich have been urged to choose their crime-fighting priority. Picture: Archant

People living in part of Norwich have been urged to take to social media to vote for what the police’s crime fighting priority should be.

The Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), which covers the Golden Triangle, Eaton, Lakenham and Tuckswood areas of the city, has tackling anti-social behaviour in Suffolk Square as its current focus.

But people living in the area have the chance to vote, either on Facebook or Twitter, for a new priority for the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The three options to choose from are:

• Anti-social behaviour - Suffolk Square

• Drugs - Eagle Park

• Burglaries - Cecil Road/Trafford Road

Votes on Twitter and Facebook will be added together after voting closes on Friday, November 9.

Go to www.facebook.com/Norwich-Police-1749367121984860/ or @NorwichPoliceUK for more.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

