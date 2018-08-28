Search

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

PUBLISHED: 13:19 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 03 September 2018

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to after an 80-year-old had her bag stolen in Lowestoft.

A CCTV image released by Suffolk Police of a woman they want to speak to in relation to a theft. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyA CCTV image released by Suffolk Police of a woman they want to speak to in relation to a theft. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The incident happened around 7.30am on Friday, August 17 at the Asda store in Horn Hill after the elderly woman left her handbag in her trolley whilst shopping.

Officers said the bag was later found nearby but her purse and cash had been taken.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the photos or has any information about the incident should contact the police on 101 and quoting the crime reference 37/47668/18.

