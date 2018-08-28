Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to after an 80-year-old had her bag stolen in Lowestoft.

The incident happened around 7.30am on Friday, August 17 at the Asda store in Horn Hill after the elderly woman left her handbag in her trolley whilst shopping.

Officers said the bag was later found nearby but her purse and cash had been taken.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the photos or has any information about the incident should contact the police on 101 and quoting the crime reference 37/47668/18.