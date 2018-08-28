Search

Police issue CCTV image of man after car is stolen in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 September 2018

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft from a car in Norwich.

A car parked on Spixworth Road was broken into between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday July 31 and a bag was stolen.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Vicky Bailey at Aylsham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

