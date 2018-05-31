Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park.

A woman who sparked a major rush-hour emergency when she was rescued from a ledge above Castle Mall spat at paramedics and police who were trying to help her, a court has heard.

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall

Tiffany Rendle, 22, followed up the spitting by telling officers that she had hepatitis C, Norwich Magistrates’ Court was told yesterday.

Police, fire and ambulance closed off roads and used an aerial ladder as they fought to rescue unconscious Rendle from the ledge near the Cattle Market Street car park entrance on Tuesday morning.

The emergency was flagged up by members of the public, with many watching in alarm from buses and cars that were caught in the ensuing traffic jam.

The court heard that Rendle, who suffers with serious mental health difficulties, had felt in a “bad place”, drank alcohol and went to the Castle Gardens, where she passed out on the ledge.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said she was rescued and then arrested for a previous offence of threatening behaviour on August 14 this year.

But while at hospital Rendle spat at a paramedic and two police officers.

Rendle, who told the officers she has hepatitis C, was arrested and interviewed.

Rendle, of Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Wednesday when she admitted two offences of assaulting police officers and one of assaulting a paramedic on August 28.

She also admitted an offence of threatening behaviour at Morrisons in Norwich on August 14.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said Rendle had battled significant mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

He said she was very contrite in interview and understood it was “disgusting behaviour” against people who “were there to help her”.

Rendle was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay the officers and the paramedic £75 each in compensation.