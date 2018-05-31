Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help police find this fail-to-stop driver?

PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 August 2018

Police have appealed for witnesses. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police have appealed for witnesses. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car who failed to stop at the scene of a collision in South Raynham, near Fakenham.

It happened at about 12.30pm on Monday, August 13 when a moped rider, a 17 year-old male, was travelling along Wellington Road from the A1065, close to Wensum Pools, and was hit by a car. He suffered minor leg injuries.

PC Jordan Pokorny from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We believe the vehicle involved was a light blue or silver Vauxhall Astra. Thankfully the moped rider wasn’t seriously injured, and I would appeal to anybody who saw the collision or was travelling in the area at around the same time with dash cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle to come forward and speak to us.”

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Pokorny at Swaffham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast