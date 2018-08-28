Search

Advanced search

Police tell public to put down the phone on scammers after reports of fake HMRC calls

PUBLISHED: 12:46 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:16 05 November 2018

Police are warning people to stay vigilant after they received calls about scammers claiming to be from HMRC Picture GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO

Police are warning people to stay vigilant after they received calls about scammers claiming to be from HMRC Picture GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO

Highwaystarz-Photography

Residents are being warned to be vigilant following concerns surround cold callers in the county who are purporting to be from HMRC.

In Suffolk officers received around 100 calls last week from residents concerned about such calls.

In most cases, scammers have claimed to be from HMRC stating that the person involved owes payment for a fine.

Often this includes leaving a message on answer phones asking the public to call to make payments/ threatening arrest for non-payment and requesting Itunes vouchers or bitcoins used to pay the debt - these then ask the recipients to call them to make payment or read the codes off the back of vouchers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Residents should put the phone down on these callers and no money/ vouchers should ever be handed over as these are scam calls.”

HMRC have warned residents not to give out private information such as bank details and not to respond to messages they weren’t expecting.

They say that any suspicious emails claiming to be from HMRC should be sent to to phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk and texts to 60599 so they can be looked at.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “HMRC takes security extremely seriously. We are aware that some people have received telephone calls from individuals claiming to be from HMRC. We have a well-known brand, which criminals abuse to add credibility to their scams.

“These scams often involve people receiving a call out of the blue and being told that HMRC is investigating them. If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man in his 60s pushed off bike and robbed in Norwich

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

Video This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk

Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast